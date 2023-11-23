Advertisement

Wisconsin’s early-season tournament success continued this week

Asher Low
·1 min read

With yesterday’s late run to close out a 69-61 win over SMU, Wisconsin basketball took home yet another early-season tournament trophy. With the Fort Myers Tip-Off win that saw victories over Virginia and SMU, the Badgers left Florida with their sixth holiday tournament title since 2005.

The most recent? A 2021 Maui Invitational win in Las Vegas as the tournament relocated during the COVID-19 year.

In a game on Wednesday where Wisconsin shot 1-14 from three in the first half and trailed 32-24 at the break, they battled back late and finished strong by putting together a second half where they outscored the Mustangs 45-29.

Wisconsin is now back in the holiday tournament win column:

