Wisconsin’s EA Sports College Football 25 payout revealed

The countdown is on for the release of EA Sports College Football 25.

With 56 days until July 19, more and more details about the game are trickling out.

One significant note dropped on Firday: the payout for every program involved in the game. Those payouts are being made in four tiers, according to Cllct Media.

Tier 1 receives $99,875.16 from the game, Tier 2 receives $59,925.09, Tier 3 receives $39,950.06 and Tier 4 receives $9,987.52. The groupings are done using AP Poll finishes from the past 10 years, as reported.

Wisconsin falls into a crowded Tier 2 along with Big Ten programs including Michigan State, USC and Northwestern.

Wisconsin’s last 10 years of AP Poll finishes are as follows: 18th, unranked, 8th, 6th, unranked, 8th, unranked, unranked, unranked and unranked.

A return to the program’s form from 2016-2019 is necessary for Luke Fickell to elevate it back into the sports’ top tier.

