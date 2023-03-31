Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton has set up Top-30 visit with Steelers

Despite the fact the Pittsburgh Steleers agreed to terms with defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, they have not stopped looking at defensive tackles for the 2023 NFL draft. The Steelers have set up a Top-30 visit with massive Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton.

Benton checks in at 6-foot-3 and 309 pounds with great functional strength and quickness for a man his size. He plays with great leverage and can anchor the middle of the defensive line

In terms of his draft stock, most projections have Benton coming in somewhere in the mid to late second round. Benton has some strong film to back up a very good offseason so he will be in demand for teams who want a true nose tackle.

Former #Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton has a Top-30 visit set up with the Pittsburgh Steelers. — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 31, 2023

