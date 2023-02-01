Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton says he’s on Steelers draft radar

This week the NFL world has descended on the Reese’s Senior Bowl to scout the top senior prospects for the 2023 NFL draft. One of those prospects the Pittsburgh Steelers have shown a particular interest in is Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton.

It makes sense Benton would be a target for the Steelers. Pittsburgh needs to add some beef along the defensive line and Benton checks in at a mountainous 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds.

In terms of his game, Benton’s strengths fit right in line with what the Steelers need and his flaws will push him down but won’t impact his value to the Steelers.

Benton’s game is all about raw power and his ability to keep his head up to stop the run. He lacks polish as a pass rusher and is more of a two-down linebacker but this is fine for a team like Pittsburgh. The Steelers have plenty of pass-rushing linemen who can line up inside and outside. The defense can only benefit from adding a guy who doesn’t fit the mold and only excels in a specific area the defense is deficient in.

As far as a projection goes, Benton is a solid fourth-round option for the Steelers along with Texas defensive tackle Deondre Coburn. Both players are more pure nose tackle prospects and two-down linemen.

Wisconsin DT Keeanu Bennett said his favorite interviews with NFL head coaches this week were with Mike Tomlin and Mike Vrabel. Bennett said Tomlin let him know he was on the Steelers radar. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) February 1, 2023

