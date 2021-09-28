Wisconsin drops in latest USA TODAY bowl projections

After a blowout loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers are now predicted to play the LSU Tigers in the Music City Bowl by the latest bowl projections from USA TODAY.

Wisconsin has only played in one other Music City Bowl, back in 2003, where the Badgers lost 28-14 against the Auburn Tigers. Against LSU, the Badgers are 1-1 with Wisconsin’s victory occurring in their last matchup in 2016 at historic Lambeau Field.

The projected College Football Playoff teams for this week have changed because of Oklahoma‘s recent struggles, and they now include Alabama, Iowa, Georgia and Oregon.

Wisconsin will be facing a tough task in their opponent Michigan this weekend, but if they could pull out a victory, the Badgers could see their bowl projections improve for next week.

