Wisconsin drops out of the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

After a devasting loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers have fallen out of the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Wisconsin still received 100 votes and is just on the outside of the poll.

Other than the Badgers, there were several shakeups around the Big Ten in the latest poll. Ohio State dropped four spots to No. 7 after falling to Michigan. The Wolverines moved up three spots to No. 3, while Iowa and Michigan State stayed at No. 12 and No. 13.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 10 for this week is Georgia(1), Alabama(2), Michigan(3), Cincinnati(4), Oklahoma State(5), Notre Dame(6), Ohio State(7), Mississippi(8), Baylor(9) and Oregon(10).

The Wisconsin Badgers will have to wait for next Sunday to find out which bowl they will be playing in this season.

