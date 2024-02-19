Wisconsin drops out of latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Wisconsin basketball’s February slide continued on Saturday. An 88-86 overtime loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes dropped Wisconsin to 17-9 on the season and 9-6 in Big Ten play, now tied with Northwestern and Michigan State for third place in the conference standings.

The team’s 1-5 record since the start of February has it falling down the conference standings and KenPom ratings, and also beginning to drop out of the national polls.

One such drop became official this morning, as the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll had the Badgers fall outside the top 25.

Wisconsin joined Oklahoma, Virginia and Indiana State as teams to fall out of the rankings.

Top-ranked UConn and Houston, meanwhile, continue to keep pace and lead the nation. Other notable shakeups include South Carolina dropping nine spots, San Diego State rising 12 slots and Tennessee rising five to become the fifth-ranked team in the poll.

Wisconsin is back on the court Tuesday night against the Maryland Terrapins. The Badgers need to restart a winning streak before the season crumbles away.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire