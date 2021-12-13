Wisconsin drops out of the latest AP Top 25
Wisconsin basketball went 1-1 last week with its remarkable 64-59 comeback win over Indiana and 73-55 blowout loss to Ohio State.
I’d argue the week was a net positive despite Saturday’s loss, as the team continued to stack wins in impressive ways and now has a game (Ohio State) to point to when talking about where to improve as a team.
Despite the Badgers now 8-2 record (1-1 Big Ten) and No. 22 rank in last week’s AP Poll, today’s poll dropped the team outside of the Top 25. The Badgers are the leaders of the group of “others receiving votes,” so the drop outside the ranking was not a severe one.
Greg Gard and his team now have a chance to bounce back with a Wednesday home contest against Nicholls.
11. Iowa State
12. Michigan State
13. Auburn
14. Houston
15. Ohio State
16. Seton Hall
17. Texas
18. Tennessee
19. LSU
20. UConn
21. Kentucky
22. Xavier
23. Colorado State
24. Arkansas
25. Texas Tech
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 13, 2021
