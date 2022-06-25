Wisconsin DL target Ashton Sanders commits to PAC-12 school

After recently narrowing his list of schools down to Wisconsin and California, 2023 three-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders has officially committed to the University of California, Berkeley.

Per the 247Sports composite, Sanders is the No. 658 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 74 DL in the country, and the No. 53 player in the state of California.

The Cathedral High School standout also held offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Kansas, Nevada, Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, and Washington State.

The California native announced his commitment to the University of California via his Twitter account:

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis.