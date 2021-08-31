Wisconsin dismisses running back Loyal Crawford, suspends RB Antwan Roberts

MADISON, Wis. — Just four days before Wisconsin is set to open its 2021 Big Ten football season, head coach Paul Chryst had to deal with a pair of disciplinary issues.

UW officials announced Tuesday that freshman tailback Loyal Crawford has been dismissed from the team and freshman tailback Antwan Roberts has been suspended.

Neither player was expected to play in the opener Saturday against Penn State.

Crawford on Twitter accused Roberts of breaking into his dorm room and attacking him.

"I was treated so unfairly in all of this," he wrote. "I want everyone to know that. They didn’t even want to hear my side. He literally broke into my dorm room and tried to jump me while I was sitting on the couch with my back turned to him. He started it all."

UW Police issued a statement about an altercation involving Crawford:

"On Sunday, August 22nd, UWPD was made aware of a physical altercation between two individuals in a residence hall that occurred the previous evening. Once we learned of the incident, our investigation revealed that at one point in the altercation, one of the individuals, Loyal Crawford, 18, armed himself with a knife. The altercation resulted in minor injuries – none of which involved the knife.

"Crawford was cited for criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed."

Crawford is a graduate of Eau Claire (Wis.) Memorial High School. Roberts played at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

