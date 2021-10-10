Wisconsin dismisses RB Jalen Berger from the football program

Wisconsin has dismissed redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger from the football program, according to a press release.

Berger carried the ball 24 times for the Badgers this season, totalling 88 yards and 1 rushing touchdown. He also caught 2 passes for 17 yards.

The news comes a day after Berger did not appear in Wisconsin’s 24-0 victory over Illinois.

Related: Big Ten power rankings after Week 6 — Hey, Iowa

Here is the full release:

Redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger has been dismissed from the Wisconsin football program, UW head coach Paul Chryst announced Sunday. Berger, a native of Newark, N.J., appeared in seven career games for the Badgers, carrying the ball 84 times for 389 yards and scoring three touchdowns. He also had four career receptions for 30 yards.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.