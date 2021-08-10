Wisconsin Department of Health Services release updated COVID-19 resources for schools

Aug. 9—The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a K-12 School Testing Program communications toolkit Friday, Aug. 6, for the 2021-2022 school year.

The toolkit aims to support school districts and school administrators' effort to connect with school staff, families and communities about COVID-19 testing opportunities available.

The DHS also released an updated version of the Guidelines for the Prevention, Investigation, and Control of COVID-19 Outbreaks in K-12 Schools in Wisconsin.