Wisconsin’s defensive rankings under Jim Leonard

Ladysmith (Wisc.) native, Jim Leonhard has accomplished quite a bit in his 39 years of life.

Jim Leonhard has been a 3x All-American safety for the Wisconsin Badgers, played a decade in the NFL, and quickly found his footing as a coach – becoming one of the be defensive coordinators in all of college football.

Wisconsin Football Defensive Rankings Under Jim Leonhard

2021 – 1st in total defense (4th in passing yards per game, 1st in rushing, 6th in PPG allowed) – 2nd nationally in yards per play (4.17).

2020 – 5th in total defense (31st in passing yards, 5th in rushing, 9th in PPG allowed)

2019 – 8th in total defense (16th passing yards, 8th in rushing, 10th in PPG allowed)

2018 – 41st in total defense (38th in passing yards, 56th in rushing, 43rd in PPG allowed)

2017 – 1st in total defense (4th in passing yards, 2nd in rushing, 3rd in PPG allowed)

The University of Wisconsin couldn’t be more fortunate to have Jim Leonhard as their defensive coordinator. He’s helped Wisconsin become one of the most feared defensive units in all of college football – and I don’t see that changing under his tutelage. “The Grit Factory” will live on.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.