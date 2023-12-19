A Wisconsin defensive lineman is on the move in the transfer portal

Wisconsin defensive lineman Rodas Johnson is officially in the transfer portal. The Badger senior was a mainstay for the Badgers over the past four seasons, as he played in 38 games and finished his Wisconsin career with 50 total tackles, including ten tackles for loss.

Johnson was an important piece of the 2023 Badgers, as he had 19 tackles and a trio of them were for a loss. We are now up to eight Badgers who have entered the portal as quarterback Myles Burkett, offensive lineman Dylan Barrett and Trey Wedig, wide receivers Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell, and linebackers Jordan Mayer and Jordan Turner have all put their name in the ring.

Johnson made sure to correct the NCAA Transfer Portal account for Rivals so who had him listed as a linebacker, because he indeed will be transferring to play defensive line.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire