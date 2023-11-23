Wisconsin defeats SMU 69-61 in Fort Myers Tip-Off Championship

Wisconsin overcame a nightmarish offensive start in their 69-61 win over Southern Methodist in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Championship.

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl is awarded the MVP belt after the Badgers beat Southern Methodist in the championship game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Wednesday night.

The Mustangs were red hot in the first half. They buried their first two triples in a sign of things to come, and jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two minutes.

SMU went on to knock down two more three-pointers as they went on a 13-2 run in the first six minutes. The Badgers, on the other hand, started the game off ice cold. They went 1-for-10 from the floor and 0-4 from deep in the first six minutes.

But Wisconsin's defense kept them alive, coming up with six steals and going on a 9-0 run of their own.

Ja'Heim Hudson hit a triple that stopped a four minute SMU scoring drought and gave the Mustangs some much needed breathing room at 22-15 with four minutes left in the half.

But another Badger run cut the SMU lead to 25-22 with just over a minute to play.

Mustang Zhuric Phelps hit yet another three-pointer in response. He finished the half with 14 points while going 4-for-4 from behind the arc. Samuell Williamson made a layup through contact and missed the free throw, but Phelps was there for the tip-in and extended the SMU lead to 32-24 at the half.

The Mustangs went 7-for-9 from deep in the opening half. The Badgers went 1-for-14 from behind the arc, but came up with 10 offensive rebounds and seven steals that kept the game from getting out of hand early.

The two squads traded blows for the first few minutes of the second half. A four minute scoring drought from Wisconsin let SMU jump out to a 40-30 lead with 13 minutes remaining.

But once again, the Badgers responded with their own run to stay within striking distance at 40-37 with 11 minutes left to play.

At that point, Wisconsin had missed 14 straight three pointers. But Max Klesmit hit a huge triple to tie things up at 46-46 with seven minutes left in the game that snapped the cold streak.

Wisconsin just needed to see one go through. Then, the Chucky Hepburn show started.

Hepburn hit a big step-back three to get the Badgers back to within one point at 53-52. Then, from an isolation at the top of the key, Hepburn buried a tough contested layup through a foul and hit the free throw to give Wisconsin their first lead of the night at 55-53 with just over four minutes remaining.

AJ Storr powered in a monstrous poster dunk, then Hepburn knocked down another triple that extended the Badger lead to 62-57 with 1:30 left to play.

Wisconsin maintained the lead for the rest of the game, and a steal from John Blackwell put the icing on an emphatic performance from the Badgers down the stretch.

Hepburn finished with 10 points, all of which came in the second half. Klesmit scored all 12 of his points in the second half as well, and added three steals to the winning effort. Tyler Wahl tallied a team-high 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting with six rebounds, two steals, and one block. Steven Crowl, who was awarded MVP after the win, finished with five points, eight rebounds, and one steal.

SMU couldn't capitalize on an efficient night on offense. They finished the loss 41 percent from the field and 8-of-16 from behind the arc.

Phelps had a game-high 19 points with three steals, five turnovers, and did not hit a three-pointer in the second half after going 4-of-4 to start the game. Chuck Harris was the only other Mustang to crack double-digits, finishing with 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

