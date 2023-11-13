Wisconsin has a decade-long winning streak at stake this weekend

Wisconsin is in the midst of maybe its most forgettable season in 30 years. The 5-5 doesn’t tell the entire story, especially the story of the last month of losses vs Wisconsin, at Indiana and vs Northwestern.

The season went from can’t-miss to can’t-watch. Two games still remain, and Wisconsin needs one more win to become bowl-eligible for the 23rd-straight season.

The first chance at that feat comes Saturday against Nebraska. But Wisconsin has a lot to figure out before that date if it wants to extend its current 9-game winning streak against the Cornhuskers.

This was the first in that streak, a 70-31 win in the 2012 Big Ten Championship:

Wisconsin was special pic.twitter.com/UVx6VMAp4X — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire