Wisconsin DB target Kahlil Tate commits to Big Ten rival

After making his top two list, Wisconsin’s top remaining safety target, 2023 three-star S Kahlil Tate, officially committed to the University of Iowa on Tuesday.

Per the 247Sports Composite, Tate is the No. 613 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 53 ATH in the country, and the No. 10 player in Illinois.

Last season, the Kenwood Academy standout registered 63 tackles, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles as a junior.

Tate, a Chicago, Illinois native, also held offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, and several others.

You can watch his official announcement on 247Sports in the video below:

The moment he made it official ‼️ Kenwood Academy (IL) cornerback Kahlil Tate has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes 🔥@TateKahlil x @Iowa247 pic.twitter.com/nm3t2E1tBp — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 12, 2022

