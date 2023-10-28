Wisconsin D comes up with big stop vs. OSU
On fourth-and-three, Wisconsin's C.J. Goetz sacks Kyle McCord and punches out the football to lead the Badgers defense to a big stop vs. Ohio State early in the first quarter.
It wasn’t pretty, but No. 3 Ohio State found a way to get the job done and stay undefeated with a 20-12 win over No. 7 Penn State.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in Week 9.
Gabriel Moreno hit a solo home run in the fourth to put his team ahead. Mitch Garver got the Rangers on the board in the fifth.
Penn State was favored by 31 points but needed a late touchdown to avoid an upset at the hands of Indiana.
"Where is the respect for human life?"
Coaches getting mad about anyone who makes light of their program is the new trend, apparently.
Is it legal for college football teams to scout CFP semifinal games in person? It was last season, after some confusion and discussion. That's no longer the case.
Georgia has won those three games by a combined 72 points.
Creed lost out on the win Saturday night as his teammate Austin Hill crashed and both drivers failed to advance to the Xfinity Series title race.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
The quarterback entered concussion protocol on Wednesday.
The final play of the first half of USC's game vs. Cal came right before the third quarter started.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
Ramsey is reportedly expected to start, but the CB denied a similar report recently.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Clemson has suffered back-to-back regular season losses for the first time since 2011.
Charles Leclerc won his second straight pole as Verstappen aims for his 16th win of the year.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville to whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.