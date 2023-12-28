Wisconsin currently a massive underdog against LSU

The Wisconsin Badgers are coming into the ReliaQuest Bowl as massive underdogs according to the odds across the board. According to a number of sportsbooks, the Badgers are ten-point underdogs against LSU in Florida on New Year’s Day.

LSU’s offense has been the story, naturally, as they have the Heisman winner in Jayden Daniels. Daniels, however, will be sitting out the bowl game in preparation for the next stage of his football career. Garrett Nussmeier will instead be a double-digit favorite in his first career start for LSU.

LSU also has a pair of new play callers in the bowl game. Unlike LSU, Wisconsin will have their starting quarterback available and playing in Tanner Mordecai.

The matchup is set for ESPN2 on New Year’s Day.

