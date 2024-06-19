Wisconsin cracks top 30 of Pro Football Focus 2024 college football power rankings

Pro Football Focus released their latest power rankings for the upcoming 2024 college football season this week. Wisconsin fell at No. 30 in the service’s ranking.

PFF’s metrics specifically give the Badgers a projected win total of 7.5, an 81.74% chance to make a bowl game, a 5.72% chance to win the Big Ten and a 1.22% chance to win the national championship.

2024 will be Wisconsin’s second season under the guidance of head coach Luke Fickell and his staff in Madison after the program went 7-6 in his first season in 2023, capped off with a loss in the ReliaQuest Bowl to LSU.

Notable departures from the team following the season included running back Braelon Allen (New York Jets), interior offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (Indianapolis Colts), as well as quarterback Tanner Mordecai (San Francisco 49ers), wide receiver Chimere Dike (Florida Gators) and linebacker Maema Njongmeta (Cincinnati Bengals).

With transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (Miami-FL) joining the Badgers ahead of his final season of eligibility and familiar faces like running back Chez Mellusi and wide receiver Will Pauling returning, Phil Longo’s offense is expected to take a step forward in 2024.

On the defensive side of the ball, Mike Tressel’s unit struggled to get to the quarterback in 2023. Its rate should improve in 2024 with the additions of Leon Lowery (Syracuse) and John Pius (William & Mary). Returning stars Hunter Wohler and Ricardo Hallman, then, are expected to hold down the secondary.

Luke Fickell’s squad will have a particularly difficult schedule in 2024, including a non-conference matchup with Alabama (home) and contests with new Big Ten foes USC (road) and Oregon (home). If the Badgers can pull off some notable wins, they could easily outperform their position PFF’s current power rankings.

