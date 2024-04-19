Wisconsin cracks the final list of programs for four-star edge rusher

The Wisconsin Badgers football team was included in the narrowed-down list of programs that four-star class of 2025 edge rusher Jayden Woods is considering for his commitment.

Woods initially trimmed down his list of potential landing spots to 13 teams in February and he is now choosing between Wisconsin, Purdue, Penn State, Florida and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound athlete is from Shawnee, Kansas, and he still has one more year of high school football before he’d potentially make the leap to the collegiate level. He is currently ranked as the No. 155 player in the class of 2025, No. 18 edge rusher and No. 5 recruit from the state of Kanssa.

As of right now, Wisconsin has received commitments from three three-star linebackers in the class of 2025, reeling in Cooper Catalano, Brenden Anes and Samuel Lateju so far.

I will be focusing on these 5 schools moving forward in my recruitment. pic.twitter.com/uGh8C2tuAs — Jayden Woods (@Atm_Jayden) April 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire