Wisconsin could use the transfer portal to bolster 2024 football roster. Here are some possibilities.

MADISON – Luke Fickell and his assistants were active in the transfer portal before the 2023 season.

Twelve players who transferred were in Wisconsin’s two-deep on offense or defense for the Badgers' regular-season finale at Minnesota.

A 13th player, Nathanial Vakos, is the team’s No. 1 place-kicker.

Will the Badgers look to add more transfers before next season?

Absolutely.

Here is a potential wish list, albeit not an exhaustive list:

Expect the Badgers to evaluate veteran quarterbacks to replace Tanner Mordecai

With sixth-year senior Tanner Mordecai moving on after the bowl game, the UW staff has to decide if it is comfortable with a green quarterback room entering 2024.

Braedyn Locke, who filled in for Mordecai in three games this season, would be the projected starter if the staff doesn’t add a transfer.

Locke led a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback at Illinois and has five touchdown passes and only one interception. However, his lack of mobility could be an issue and he has completed just 50% of his passes.

The other quarterbacks – Nick Evers and Cole LaCrue – did not play. UW is adding touted freshman Mabrey Mettauer to the mix.

But Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo likely will look into bringing in a veteran who can start for one season, as Mordecai did this season.

Kansas State's Will Howard among several talented quarterbacks set to transfer

Will Howard, a graduate transfer from Kansas State, is an intriguing prospect. Howard, 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, started 15 games from 2020-22 before taking over as the full-time starter this season.

Howard completed just 58.8% of his passes at Kansas State but passed for 5,786 yards, with 48 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Equally important, Howard has rushed for 921 yards and nine touchdowns.

Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina announced Wednesday he plans to enter the portal as a graduate transfer. McCall has been named the Sun Belt player of the year three times. In 42 games, He has passed for 10,005 yards and 88 touchdowns and rushed for 1,113 yards and 18 touchdowns.

McCall has completed 69.9% of his passes and has only 14 interceptions in 1,016 attempts, one every 72.6 attempts.

Will Rogers of Mississippi State is another grad transfer. Rogers, 6-2 and 215, played in 43 games and completed 69.3% of his passes, for an average of 286.4 yards per game. He had 94 touchdown passes and 28 interceptions.

The downside is mobility. Rogers has just two rushing touchdowns and lost a combined 316 yards on 165 attempts.

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Myles Montgomery (26) runs deep for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NCAA Big12 football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Will Chez Mellusi return for a sixth season? If he doesn't, will UW stand pat?

With Braelon Allen leaving for the NFL, UW’s running back room features two players who carried the ball this season – Jackson Acker and Chad Yacamelli. UW is set to sign three freshmen and Chez Mellusi has the option of returning for a sixth season.

Mellusi has missed the last eight games since suffering a broken leg at Purdue on Sept. 22. He has missed 18 games because of injury over the last three seasons. Still, the staff likely would welcome a veteran on the unit and Mellusi likely needs to show NFL officials he can stay healthy.

If Mellusi doesn’t return next season, UW will have transfer options with ties to the current staff.

Tailback Myles Montgomery, recruited to Cincinnati by Fickell, plans to transfer. The 5-11, 205-pound Montgomery has played 19 games over three seasons and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The redshirt sophomore rushed 66 times for 428 yards, 6.5 yards per carry, and three touchdowns in 12 games this season.

Tailback Elijah Green, 5-11 and 210, played in Longo’s offense at North Carolina and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Green was limited to just four carries because of injuries this season but last season rushed 131 times for 558 yards and eight touchdowns and added 17 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

The Badgers need bodies on the defensive line

UW is likely losing two starters – tackle Gio Paez and end Rodas Johnson.

Defensive tackle Jamel Howard redshirted this season and UW is set to bring in two freshmen for next season – Dillan Johnson and Hank Weber.

UW has already offered tackle Joey Slackman, a grad transfer from Penn. Slackman, 6-4 and 300, has been a full-time starter the last two seasons. In 28 games, he has recorded 11 sacks, 25 tackles for loss and 115 total tackles.

He has offers from more than a dozen FBS programs, including Michigan, Oregon State, Arizona, Miami and UW.

Riley Tolsma, a defensive end/edge rusher from Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan, is being recruited by UW and other schools. Tolsma, 6-4 and 265, had a total of 14 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and 90 total tackles in the last two seasons at Hillsdale. A grad transfer, he has offers from Houston and Temple.

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back JoJo Johnson (3) tackles Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Deion Burks (4) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 35-31.

What will wide receivers Chimere Dike and Bryson Green ultimately decide?

Chimere Dike has said he hasn’t ruled out returning to UW for a fifth season. Bryson Green, who transferred from Oklahoma State and has 25 catches for 375 yards and a touchdown in 10 games, could leave for the NFL.

UW has already offered Jaden Richardson, a standout at Division III Tufts. Richardson is 6-3 and 210 and has 20 touchdown receptions overall and an average of 18.0 yards per catch. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. But can he make the jump to the FBS level?

Deion Burks caught 47 passes for 629 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games this season for Purdue. He plans to transfer and Burks did hold an offer from Fickell’s Cincinnati staff before signing with the Boilermakers. He has two seasons of eligibility.

Does UW have enough tight ends for 2024?

The Badgers generally used three tight ends this season – fifth-year senior Hayden Rucci, redshirt junior Riley Nowakowski and freshman Tucker Ashcraft.

Rucci has the option to return for a sixth season but participated in the team’s senior day ceremony.

UW is expected to add just one freshman tight end. Adding a veteran to help lead the unit wouldn’t hurt.

