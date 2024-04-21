Wisconsin could be back in Camp Randall earlier than expected

The 2024 college football season is still a few months away and the Wisconsin Badgers will once again will be playing in Camp Randall, their home for football since 1917.

Camp Randall has been undergoing some renovations this offseason, making the playing surface heated. The heated surface will allow the Badgers to host games at the stadium more easily in the cold months of winter, potentially in the College Football Playoff.

As the team has gone through their spring practices over the last few weeks, Camp Randall has been unavailable. But they did get good news Saturday — the stadium is reportedly ahead of schedule and the team could be back playing in it by July.

According to #Badgers official: New field at Camp Randall Stadium (heated) is ahead of schedule and should be done by July. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) April 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire