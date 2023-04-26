A Wisconsin cornerback enters the transfer portal

A Wisconsin cornerback is officially in the transfer portal. Redshirt-freshman cornerback Avyonne Jones announced his decision to enter on Wednesday afternoon.

Jones was originally a three-star recruit out of Southlake Carroll High School in Texas, and was known for his speed in the secondary as a high school prospect.

“You are everything a college football player dreams of,” said Jones while addressing Wisconsin’s fan base in his letter to the community that announced his transfer decision. “You have always shown me and my family love. Coming to Madison to play for Coach Chryst, Coach Leonhard, and Coach Poteat was a dream come true.”

Thank you for everything Madison. pic.twitter.com/lG7FnRNZq8 — Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) April 26, 2023

