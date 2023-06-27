Wisconsin coordinator one of Matrix Analytical Solutions’ top coaches in college football

Matrix Analytical Solutions, a leader in data analytics for college football, recently gave 247Sports limited access to some of the insights it shares with programs across the FBS and FCS.

It allowed 247Sports into its ranking of the top-rated coaches in the sport, regardless of position.

Now, if I were to poll the Wisconsin fanbase of which Badger coach was included, I’m sure the first thought would be Head Coach Luke Fickell and a quick second would be Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo. The answer in this case is neither of them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Matrix Analytical Solutions listed Wisconsin Defensive Coordinator Mike Tressel as the No. 2 coach in college football. The only coach ranked ahead: Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban.

10 highest-graded FBS coaches in college football, regardless of position, per @CFBAnalytical Full breakdown: https://t.co/gJC7wpP7bJ pic.twitter.com/fwEpsnshC1 — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) June 27, 2023

The star-studded list includes former Wisconsin OLBs Coach Bobby April, USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley, Iowa Special Teams Coordinator LeVar Woods and Defensive Coordinator Phil Parker.

247Sports notes the rating factors in the duties of each coach, Riley also being USC’s offensive coordinator for example. It measures the per-play effectiveness of the unit and the team, factoring in the pure talent level on the field. In short, it grades the coaches on a curve depending on the effectiveness of the units on the field and how far above or below expectation those units perform.

Advertisement

A twist in Tressel’s inclusion on the list: he isn’t on there as a defensive coordinator, but rather as a linebackers coach — the title he held at Cincinnati and previously at Michigan State.

Here is what 247Sports said about the ranking:

The longtime linebackers coach has garnered a grade of 98.18 coaching the unit since 2009, when he was coaching the position at Michigan State. Tressel was named the AFCA’s assistant coach of the year in 2022 after coaching Cincinnati’s defense to a top-five finish in yards per play allowed. His defense produced six NFL Draft selections since he was elevated to play-caller in 2021. He followed head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin in the offseason and will serve as coordinator and inside linebackers coach for the Badgers. Tresel helped develop the two highest-rated defensive players in the country last season, according to Pro Football Focus, with All-American linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and defensive tackle Dontay Corleone leading the FBS. Tressel coached 20 players who earned All-Big Ten honors at Michigan State between 2007 and 2019, including consensus All-American linebacker Greg Jones.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire