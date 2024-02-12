Wisconsin continues to tumble in latest AP Poll

Wisconsin basketball continued its steep slide in the latest AP Poll. The Badgers dropped to No. 20 in the nation, down from No. 11 at this time last week and from No. 6 two weeks ago.

The Badgers’ losing streak reached four games on Saturday afternoon at Rutgers. The week as a whole included two forgettable performances: a road loss to last-place Michigan and the 22-point blowout loss to the Scarlet Knights.

The losing streak dropped the team to 16-8 on the season and 8-5 in Big Ten play. It also is now a full three games behind first-place Purdue in the conference standings and down to No. 18 in KenPom’s rating system.

Things are trending the wrong direction for a Badger team that had so much promise just two weeks ago.

The team is back in action tomorrow night at home against Ohio State. Greg Gard’s team needs a win to ensure this losing streak doesn’t jeopardize their NCAA Tournament appearance.

