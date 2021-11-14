Wisconsin continues to rise in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

After winning their sixth consecutive game against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers rose four spots to No. 20 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

There was a lot of movement among Big Ten teams in the latest poll with Penn State dropping out, while Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State each rose one spot to No. 8, No. 7 and No. 4. The Iowa Hawkeyes did not move and remained at No. 14.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes Georgia(1), Alabama(2), Cincinnati(3), Ohio State(4), Oregon(5), Notre Dame(6), Michigan(7), Michigan State(8), Oklahoma State(9) and Mississippi(10).

The Badgers will face off in their home finale against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. CST.

