Wisconsin continues to rise in College Football Playoff Top 25
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to ascend in the College Football Playoff Top 25, this time moving up to No. 14 in the country.
The team continued its rise after a 35-28 victory over Nebraska that was a close contest, yet furthered Wisconsin’s win streak and push for a Big Ten West title.
Related: Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 12 — Wisconsin gets one step closer
Up next is a battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe with Minnesota. A win would send the Badgers to a Big Ten Championship contest against either Ohio State or Michigan.
A win in both of those games? A likely trip to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl.
November 2️⃣3️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings 🏈🏆
1️⃣1️⃣. Oregon // @oregonfootball
1️⃣2️⃣. Michigan State // @MSU_Football
1️⃣3️⃣. BYU // @BYUfootball
1️⃣4️⃣. Wisconsin // @BadgerFootball
1️⃣5️⃣. Texas A&M // @AggieFootball
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 24, 2021
Of note: Wisconsin continues to be the highest-ranked 3-loss team in the country.
Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.