Wisconsin continues to fall in Joe Lunardi’s bracketology

Wisconsin basketball may be past its early February woes.

The Badgers have won two of their last three, with the one loss coming at the buzzer in overtime at Iowa.

The Big Ten race is mostly over with Purdue leading the way. But Wisconsin still has an important four games remaining in its regular season — games that are critical for NCAA Tournament seeding.

The first is Tuesday evening at Indiana. Wisconsin then faces Illinois and Rutgers at home before finishing the regular season at Purdue. A 3-1 mark through that stretch would do wonders for the team’s NCAA Tournament standing.

That standing has dropped significantly in the last few weeks. Wisconsin is currently down to a 5-seed in Joe Lunardi’s bracketology — down from being a borderline 1-seed entering February.

