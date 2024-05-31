All the Wisconsin connections in NBA Finals between Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks

It feels like forever ago that the Milwaukee Bucks were still alive in the NBA playoffs.

While the local team bowed out in the first round for the second straight season, there are plenty of familiar faces still competing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Here are the Wisconsin connections among the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks as the teams wait to kick off the NBA Finals next week.

THE BIG NAMES

Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks head coach

Kidd's 3½ seasons as a head coach of the Bucks were a wild ride. He led a 26-game improvement in the 2014-15 season and unlocked some of the star potential in a young Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the Bucks stagnated after that, leading to Kidd's ouster after starting 23–22 in 2017-18.

Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics guard

The seismic Holiday-Damian Lillard trade just before training camp will be re-litigated for years among Bucks fans. Holiday cemented himself in Bucks lore by making big plays in the 2020-21 championship run. He's become an invaluable glue guy on the Celtics, and he earned a four-year contract extension.

Former Marquette player Olivier-Maxence Prosper was a first-round pick of the Dallas Mavericks last summer.

THE MARQUETTE* GUYS

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Dallas Maverick forward

Prosper became a hot draft prospect last summer, and he landed with the Mavericks after getting picked in the first round. He appeared in 40 games this season while also logging time in the G League. He played 53 seconds in the Mavericks' first playoff game but has been inactive since then after hurting his ankle in practice.

Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics forward

* Hauser also has to be classified as a Virginia guy since he transferred there after three seasons at MU. He worked his way to a mult-year deal with the Celtics and found his role as a sharpshooter, though he fell into a 1-for-14 slump on three-pointers in the four-game Eastern Conference finals.

Sam Cassell played for the Bucks from 1998-2003.

THE DUTIFUL STAFF MEMBERS

Sam Cassell, Boston Celtics assistant coach

The guard became a fan favorite with the Bucks from 1998-2003 as part of the "Big 3" with Glenn Robinson and Ray Allen. Cassell has become a highly respected coach who worked on the staff of Doc Rivers – now the Bucks coach – with the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Charles Lee, Boston Celtics assistant coach

Lee is the latest to emerge from Mike Budenholzer's coaching tree. Lee started with Budenholzer with the Atlanta Hawks and then followed the head coach to Milwaukee in 2018. Lee stayed on the staff with the Bucks until Budenholzer was fired last summer. Lee interviewed for several head-coaching jobs but was finally hired by the Charlotte Hornets last month.

Jared Dudley, Dallas Mavericks assistant coach

Dudley spent only one season playing for the Bucks in the 2014-15 season, but he was popular due to his garrulous personality and 38.5% three-point shooting. After a 14-year playing career, Dudley was hired by Kidd – his old coach with the Bucks – in 2021.

Sean Sweeney, Dallas Mavericks assistant coach

Don't let Sweeney's youthful looks fool you, he is a respected tactician. During his time under Kidd with the Bucks, Sweeney forged a close relationship with Antetokounmpo even though they occasionally butted heads.

Eric Hughes, Dallas Mavericks assistant coach

If Hughes looks familiar, it's because he was also an assistant during Kidd's stint with the Bucks and Hughes frequently did halftime interviews on local television broadcasts.

Josh Broghamer, Dallas Mavericks assistant coach

Broghamer also coached under Kidd – and did in-game TV interviews – with the Bucks. Like Sweeney, Broghamer also once coached the Bucks' team in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas.

Former Wisconsin basketball star Michael Finley has his number retired during a ceremony at halftime Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Michigan 77-63.

THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN GUYS

Michael Finley, Dallas Mavericks assistant GM

Finley is one of the greatest players in UW history. He also played nine seasons with the Mavericks and maintained close ties with the organization. After his playing career, Finley joined Dallas' front office and has become a trusted voice.

Tracy Webster, Dallas Mavericks scout

Webster was Finley's former teammate with the Badgers. He held several coaching jobs in college basketball before landing with the Mavericks.

THE TENUOUS WISCONSIN CONNECTIONS

Luke Kornet, Boston Celtics center

You can be forgiven if you don't recall Kornet's one game of action with the Bucks in the 2021-22 season while on a 10-day contract. Kornet does get extra Wisconsin credit because his father, Frank, played two seasons with the Bucks from 1989-91.

Riley Crean, Dallas Mavericks assistant video coordinator

Crean played baseball at Georgia, but he's been around basketball a lot thanks to his dad, Tom, a former MU coach.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jason Kidd, Jrue Holiday, Sam Cassell in Mavericks-Celtics NBA Finals