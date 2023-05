Wisconsin congratulates legendary writer and broadcaster Mike Lucas on his retirement

For nearly three decades, Mike Lucas was part of the soundtrack to every big Badger moment. Whether it be on the microphone for Wisconsin football and basketball, or with the written word, Lucas has been a Badger legend for nearly his entire adult life.

Lucas oversaw five Big Ten championships in football during his time on the microphone alongside Wisconsin play-by-play broadcaster Matt Lepay. Lucas was a writer for UWBadgers.com and Lepay’s sidekick for every major basketball and football moment Wisconsin has had over the past few decades, and there have been many in that department.

The Badgers posted a thank you message to the Wisconsin media legend;

We want to thank Mike Lucas for more than 50 years covering Wisconsin Athletics, including the last 29 of which came behind the microphone with Badger football and men’s basketball. His tenure has included helping voice the soundtrack to five Big Ten championships in football,… pic.twitter.com/uRUcNC4Qe4 — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) May 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire