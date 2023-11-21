Wisconsin confronts a familiar face in USAToday’s latest bowl projections

The 2023 Wisconsin Badgers clinched bowl eligibility for the 22nd consecutive season with Saturday’s overtime win over Nebraska.

A disappointing and injury-plagued season has the chance to finish on a positive note as we move into 2024. That positivity, of course, would only be present if the Badgers were to defeat Minnesota on Saturday and reclaim the Axe.

Regardless, Wisconsin’s bowl game will not be one of the highest-anticipated. USAToday released its latest bowl projections this morning and had that contest come in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl (again) against a familiar face in this state: Kansas and head coach Lance Leipold.

Leipold’s Jayhawks sit at 7-4 after a hot 7-2 start. The program’s trajectory under his watch is remarkable…a 2-10 2021 season, a 6-7 record (despite a 5-0 start) in 2022 and now this. Remember, Kansas is not traditionally a winning football program.

This would be a fun matchup as we watch the Jayhawks’ creative and high-powered offense meet a solid Badger defense. And we get the storyline of UW-Whitewater legend Lance Leipold coaching against that state’s only power program.

