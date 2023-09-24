Wisconsin is confident but cautious entering a bye week. Issues remain to be addressed.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Luke Fickell’s emotions ran the gamut.

He was pleased to see Wisconsin’s offense and defense fashion a perfect tag-team effort in the first half of the Badgers’ 38-17 victory over Purdue on Friday night at Ross-Ade Stadium.

That victory left UW 1-0 in Big Ten play and 3-1 overall entering its off week.

“For us, this was a huge night,” said Fickell, whose team resumes action Oct. 7 against visiting Rutgers. “I knew it was incredibly important for us going into the bye week.”

Luke Fickell knows Wisconsin's defense must tackle better and improve overall

Fickell appeared a bit uneasy because, even though UW limited Purdue to three scores, the tackling was shoddy and Purdue averaged 6.3 yards per carry and finished with 194 rushing yards.

The uneasiness about the defense showed when UW went for a two-point conversion after Braelon Allen’s touchdown with 3 minutes, 35 seconds left. The successful conversion gave UW a 21-point lead.

“I’m not overly comfortable,” he said when asked about the defense. “We’re figuring some things out, who we are and how we’ve got to continue to grow. We’re finding ways to play with our best 11 guys on the football field.

“We’ve got to do a better job of tackling well in space. We’ve got to do a better job at putting pressure on the quarterback. And when we do put pressure, we’ve got to contain him.”

Fickell clearly was frustrated to see tailback Chez Mellusi suffer a serious left leg injury, one that could keep the senior out for the remainder of the season.

That means Jackson Acker and perhaps Cade Yacamelli will have to complement Allen. Fickell would like to limit Allen to about 18 carries per game to keep the junior fresh and healthy down the stretch. That might not be possible with Mellusi out.

Braelon Allen rushes for a Wisconsin touchdown in the second half of the Badgers' victory over Purdue on Friday night in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Safety Hunter Wohler points to deficient tackling after Purdue rushes for 194 yards and two scores

So how good is this UW team with eight Big Ten teams left in the regular season? There appears to be enough talent to win a depleted West Division, but there are issues that should concern the staff.

Can UW’s defense hold up against a productive ground game?

The Boilermakers entered the game averaging 3.4 yards per carry and 122.7 rushing yards per game.

Led by tailback Tyrone Tracy and elusive quarterback Husdon Card, the Boilermakers averaged 6.3 yards per carry and finished with 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Purdue came in with a total of 368 rushing yards in three games.

UW’s defense missed too many tackles, both against the run and when Card hit an open receiver.

“Definitely,” safety Hunter Wohler said. “We missed – myself included – we missed way too many tackles tonight, which allowed them to get extra yards and keep the chains moving. If we’re going to be the team we can be, we need to clean that up. I have full faith that we will. …

“But when it comes down to it, if you can make plays, you’re going to win games. Yeah, we bent a little bit. But when push came to shove tonight, we made the plays we needed to make and we came out with the win.”

The pass rush, despite the emergence of end James Thompson, remains inconsistent. UW was able to make Card uncomfortable at times, but more often than not, he escaped and picked up yards with his feet.

“I feel like the defensive line, we want to rush the passer a lot better,” Thompson said. “We got a little pressure to get the QB off the spot, but the QB was running around too much. We’ve got to stay in our rush lanes and be more aggressive.”

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card slips a tackle by Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler during the first half.

Phil Longo's offense starts quickly, falters in the third quarter

Will the offense continue to improve or remain inconsistent?

Fickell and the offensive coaches got the fast start they’ve been working for as UW scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the game.

The offense sputtered after halftime, however, and settled for field goals on its first three series. The first two came after the Badgers had first and goal at the 9 and first and goal at the 8, respectively.

“We can nitpick on some things,” Fickell said. “We’ve got to score some touchdowns. We don’t want to kick as many field goals in the red zone.”

Settling for field goals rather than touchdowns in that stretch prevented UW from putting Purdue away early.

Pre-snap penalties continue to pop up, but the players were encouraged by these numbers: UW finished with 209 rushing yards and 193 passing yards.

“On any given day, whatever is rolling is rolling and we can stick with that,” center Tanor Bortolini said. “If they commit to stopping the run, we’re able to pass and, if they commit to stopping the pass ,we’re able to run.”

UW's specialists – returner Chimere Dike, kicker Nathanial Vakos and punter Atticus Bertrams – have been solid all season.

Although the 21-point victory over Purdue was satisfying for the players and coaches, they must know the Boilermakers (1-3, 0-1) will struggle all season.

Beginning with the Oct. 7 game against Rutgers, the Badgers will face much better teams. Home games Oct. 14 against Iowa and Oct. 28 against Ohio State loom large.

Immediately after the victory over Purdue, however, the vibe was mostly optimistic.

"That’s a lot of momentum going into the bye and it’s right where we want to be," Wohler said. "Now we have a week to grow, to build. It’s not a bye week. It’s a week to build and get better and become more crisp, more clean."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers confident after beating Purdue but see issues to fix