Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst's message to frustrated fans
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst's message to frustrated Badger fans
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst's message to frustrated Badger fans
The second baseman has tied a career high with 17 errors, which leads all major leaguers to the position.
Check out the numbers behind Bellator 285, where Yoel Romero added to one of the most unique records in MMA.
After Saturday night, Ohio State appears to be the best team in the league. The Badgers? They don't look like the best team in the West Division.
The Jets sent the house after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the final play of the first quarter, but the rush didn’t get there before Burrow delivered a strike to wide receiver Tyler Boyd. Boyd caught the ball and ran through a hit by Jets safety Jordan Whitehead on his way to a 56-yard touchdown. [more]
The Badgers left tackle was replaced in the starting lineup by Logan Brown
A St. Louis Cardinals prospect nearly reached home plate before finally realizing he didn't actually hit a home run. Watch the hilarious moment here.
Michigan isn't playing its non-conference schedule, and Maryland made that clear in the first half. Maryland ran a couple of plays before the half concluded. As we do every week, here are three halftime reactions to Michigan vs. Maryland.
Max Homa sank a dramatic 11-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole Friday to deliver an emotional victory that gave the United States a record-tying 8-2 lead at the Presidents Cup.
The Ohio State wide receiver wore an Apple Watch during the Buckeyes' game against Wisconsin.
Weaver and his former teammate Robbie Ray were both thrown out of the game by the umpires before the game started.
Tom Brady arrived for Sunday's game wearing a t-shirt featuring his own school yearbook photo
Bill Gates, who has been the subject of many conspiracy theories over the years involving vaccines, added that misinformation is also an issue.
A week ago on FOX NFL Sunday, former quarterback Terry Bradshaw said the Cowboys were in chaos. That changed this week.
It was a wild, wild week in college football!
Florida State is ranked 22nd in the USA Today coaches' poll and No. 23 in the AP poll — the first time the Seminoles have been ranked since the opening week of the 2018 season. The full coaches' poll can be viewed here.
In a clip of the upcoming Netflix doc "The Redeem Team", members of the 2008 Team USA squad recounted an epic Kobe Bryant-Pau Gasol story.
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk set an NFL record with his 35-yard field goal in the second quarter of Sunday's Week 3 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
The American, 45, finished his 30-year-old opponent with the final punch of the second round
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 4
Its lead was cut, but Georgia remains No. 1 ahead of Alabama in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Oklahoma tumbled after a shocking loss.