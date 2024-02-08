Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell wants Mike Vrabel 'around as much as possible' in 2024

Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell is hoping to recreate some of the same magic when he and Mike Vrabel were at Ohio State.

According to ESPN, Fickell said he hopes to have Vrabel "around as much as possible" at Wisconsin in an informal role in 2024.

Fickell played with Vrabel at Ohio State from 1993-96 before the pair coached together in Columbus from 2011-13.

"I love Mike and want him around as much as possible," Fickell told ESPN. "I want to see how much he'd like to be around, in the spring for sure. And we'll go from there."

Fickell joked that he was not "intimidated" by Vrabel's 6-foot-4 height after an anonymous quote from The Athletic credited Vrabel's physical presence to him being without an NFL job after being fired by the Tennessee Titans.

In a radio interview, Fickell said Wisconsin is "going to have a visitor here that's going to spend a little bit of time, hopefully, around us" starting in the spring.

Vrabel was Ohio State's linebackers coach in 2011 in Fickell's one season as interim head coach. Vrabel then coached defensive line for the Buckeyes under coach Urban Meyer in 2012-13 when Fickell serving as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Vrabel was a two-time All American at Ohio State and was named the Big Ten's Defensive Lineman of the Year as both a junior and senior. He was also a three-team first-team All-Big Ten selection.

In 1995, Vrabel set a school record with 13 sacks in one season, which has since been surpassed by Chase Young (16.5), Vernon Gholston (14) and Joey Bosa (13.5). Vrabel's 13 sacks beat his own rcord of 12, which he set in 1994.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Luke Fickell wants Mike Vrabel 'around' at Wisconsin