Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is set to host these football recruits for official visits this weekend

MADISON – The Wisconsin football program has 11 known commitments for its 2025 recruiting class.

That number will probably grow over the next month.

Coach Luke Fickell and his staff will roll out the red carpet over the next four weekends for more than 40 high school prospects. They’ll be in town for official visits that will allow them to take a closer look at campus and further connect with the coaches.

The visits are often the last step in the recruiting process before players make a final decision.

The stretch begins Friday when 15 players are expected to begin visits. This week the list includes five players who have already announced commitments to UW and a handful of four-star prospects.

These are the players scheduled to be on campus.

Cooper Catalano, linebacker, Germantown

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound performer racked up 405 tackles during his first three seasons. His commitment in November was one of the first for UW’s 2025 class. He is a consensus three-star recruit.

Nolan Davenport, tackle, Massillon (Ohio) Washington

Davenport (6-6, 280) helped the Tigers win a state championship in his first season as an offensive lineman. He previously played tight end and as a result brings an athleticism to the position that makes him an intriguing prospect. He has announced 15 Division I offers since the end of his season. In addition to UW, he announced visits to Penn State (June 7-9), Michigan State (June 14-16) and Missouri (June 21-23). On3 gives him four stars. Rivals and 247sports rate him a three-star prospect.

Nizyi Davis, tight end, Lawrence (Indiana) Central

This marks the start of a busy month for the 6-6, 215 pound standout from Indianapolis. According to On3, he also has official visits lined up to Louisville, Kansas and Purdue.

Samuel Lateju, outside linebacker, The Lawrenceville School (New Jersey)

The 6-5, 230-pound native of Lagos, Nigeria, announced his commitment to the Badgers on March 4. The three-star prospect announced 14 Division I offers despite having played just two seasons of organized football.

Jayden Loftin, defensive end, Sommerville (New Jersey)

The 6-4, 245-pound standout received a four-star rating from 247sports and a three-star rating from Rivals. In April his announced his top seven schools as Tennessee, South Carolina, Syracuse, Penn State, West Virginia, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to UW, he announced visits with Nebraska June (14-16) and Penn State (June 21-23).

Cameron Miller, receiver, Winslow Township (New Jersey)

Miller (5-11, 165) announced his commitment to UW on May 15. He is the only receiver in the class so far. Last season he caught 59 passes for 1,342 yards, a 22.7-yard average, and 15 touchdowns. Rivals, 247sports and On3 give him three stars.

Kade Pietrzak, defensive line, Sheyenne (North Dakota)

The 6-5, 255-pound lineman is rated as a four-star recruit by On3 and a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports. He announced his top four suitors May 1: UW, Kansas State, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Mason Posa, inside linebacker, La Cueva (New Mexico)

A four star prospect according to 247sports, On3 and ESPN, Posa is one of the highest profile UW targets. He is also a three-time state wrestling championship who went undefeated this season.

Tre Poteat, cornerback, Verona High School

Poteat (6-1, 183) is an electric performer on both sides of the ball, but his future is on defense. He is the son of former Badgers assistant coach Hank Poteat, who is now the cornerbacks coach at Iowa State. Rivals gives him four stars. On3 and 247sports rated him a three-star recruit.

Logan Powell, offensive line, Brophy College Prep (Arizona)

When Powell (6-5, 285) listed his finalists, he included the Badgers as well as Alabama, Arizona State, Oklahoma and Tennessee. He is considered a four-star prospect by On3 and Rivals.

Michael Roeske, offensive lineman, Wautoma

The 6-7, 270-pound tackle prospect was the third player to commit in the class. The consensus three-star prospect suffered a torn ACL during the third game of the season but is on track to return to the field for his senior campaign.

Jaimier Scott, cornerback, Mount Healthy (Ohio)

The Badgers beat Michigan, Tennessee and Penn State for a commitment from the 6-1, 177-pound DB from Cincinnati. On3 and Rivals listed him as a four-star prospect, while 247sports gave him three.

Rukeem Stroud, cornerback, Tampa Tech (Florida)

Rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals and listed as a three-star prospect by 247sports, the 5-11, 160-pound defender announced offers from more than 20 Division I program this year, a list that includes Big Ten rivals Minnesota, Indiana, Maryland and Nebraska. He announced official visits to South Florida (June 21-23) and Pitt (June 13-15).

Muizz Tounkara, receiver, Clear Springs (Texas)

According to a social media post from the 6-4, 195-pound receiver, 25 Division I programs have offered scholarships. The big target lined up outside as well as in the slot for his high school team and has returned kickoffs and punts. He recently announced official visits to Kansas from June 7-9 and Arkansas from June 21-13.

Jayden Woods, Mill Valley, Kansas

The 6-3, 240-pound edge rusher is a consensus four-star recruit who announced his final five schools April 18. Florida, Penn State, Purdue and Tennessee also made the cut.

