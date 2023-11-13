Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell focuses players' mind state as Badgers prepare for Nebraska

MADISON – Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell has turned the page from his team’s 24-10 loss to Northwestern.

The challenge is getting young adults to lock into that mindset following arguably the team’s most frustrating loss of the season.

The first step in that process was going through a light workout Sunday. A week ago Fickell spoke about the resilience and focus the players showed during the Sunday practice that followed the loss at Indiana.

What concerned him this time was harder to read.

“The bodies aren’t exactly what I worry about, it’s the minds,” he said Monday during his weekly news conference at the McClain Center. “Everything we do is to make sure we can open it up, get guys to communicate, find ways to control not only your mind but the things you take into your mind, that self talk that you have because there is an opportunity in front of us that we sometimes can not see but we need to take advantage of.”

While Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) still has a chance to grab a share of the Big Ten West title, more realistic goals are extending its streak of bowl-eligible seasons to 22 and winning the trophy games left on the schedule.

UW faces Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the Freedom Trophy on Senior Day. The next week the Badgers will try to get Paul Bunyan’s Axe back from Minnesota.

“There is a challenge in front of us as a team, as a coaching staff as an entire program,” Fickell said. “Now we’ve got to meet the challenge.”

There may also be some work the Badgers must undertake in the locker room. Is everyone on the same page? Is everyone really buying into what the new staff’s plan?

Fickell wouldn’t go as far as to say that is a problem.

“I would imagine the players wil speak a lot more freely,” he said. "And I don’t mean I don’t want to say it, but there’s things you talk about within your family that you don’t talk about outside your family.

“I remind those guys that I’ll never call you out in the media, I’ll never call you out in public, but I will call you out in front of our family. So there are things we have to be accountable for, but in the big picture I’m responsible and so I put it on my shoulders to make sure we are all on the same page.”

