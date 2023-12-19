Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell discusses LSU, transfers, ReliaQuest Bowl prep, NIL and more

MADISON – Luke Fickell met with reporters Monday as Wisconsin continued preparing to face LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa.

Fickell addressed several topics, including the state of his team in the wake of several players opting to transfer; LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels’ decision to skip the bowl game; and the transfer portal.

Here are highlights.

Q: With the departure of center Tanor Bortolini, who is beginning to prepare for the 2024 NFL draft, what is the state of the No. 1 offensive line?

Fickell: Right now, I would say it’s Jake Renfro maybe as the center. Joe Huber has played some center, which gives Joe Brunner and some guys at the guard positions greater opportunities. I would tell you that as this all evolves, there is a bounce in other guys’ steps.

Q: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy earlier this month, announced he will not play in the bowl game. That means LSU likely will start Garrett Nussmeier in his place. How, if at all, does this change your preparation?

Fickell: Nussmeier is a really good player. I know plenty about him. Actually played with his dad for a short amount of time.

But there are things that are definitely different with a Heisman Trophy winner. I don’t know that the offense changes a whole lot.…

But that is why in some of these bowl games you’ve kind of got to focus on yourself and the things that you’ve got to do. Because there could be a lot of different things that you’re seeing out there based on personnel.

Q: In addition to preparing for the bowl game, you and your assistants are trying to finalize the 2024 high school class and use the transfer portal to bolster your roster, in some cases in response to seeing your players decide to transfer out. Is the current system sustainable, considering the deleterious effect it has on bowl games?

Fickell: Unless we can get a grasp on all that is going on ... unfortunately a lot of guys are revamping teams right now. I don’t know if they’re as focused on trying to develop the guys they’ve got in their program.

It is difficult. And it’s not just … everybody talks about the transfer portal. It’s your own guys, the conversations you need to have to make sure you take care of the guys in your program. It is a really, really busy time.

I’m not going to get on a soapbox and say that we’ve got some issues in college football, but we’ve got some issues in college football. I believe in the higher-ups. They’ll figure this thing out. I just hope they figure it out a little faster than you might expect.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell says the transfer portal is just one factor in how difficult it's become for football programs to develop players and keep them focused.

I don’t know that we can continue another cycle or two of this. I don’t think it is good for the game. I don’t think it is good for our young guys. It makes it difficult.

I think there’s some things we’ve got to do to make it sounder, to give us a greater opportunity to develop our own kids. Give us a greater opportunity for our kids to be locked in and focused.

But right now, it’s really difficult. The combination of having the ability to leave if things aren’t well or right, along with the world of NIL, make it really difficult.

So much freedom, so many opportunities for people to get in their ears. Because there is no rule, so to speak, on who can talk to who. We say there is. But I think it makes it really difficult on 18- to 22-year-olds to finish school, to finish finals, when you could have six, eight, 10, 12 people reaching out to you with different opportunities trying to lure you.

Q: You lost wide receivers coach Mike Brown, who joined the Notre Dame staff. Do you anticipate any other staff changes before next season?

Fickell: Not that I know of. You tell me. I always worry when things start happening in the NFL. Because we have a lot of guys that have a lot of experience.

Q: You said back in September you would eventually comment on the role Air Force officials played in blocking a waiver for cornerback Michael Mack to play this season. Care to share your thoughts on that situation? And do you know yet how Mack could help you next season?

Fickell: We’ve got bigger issues in college football than for me to complain about Air Force holding a kid back.

We’ve got to figure out where he fits best. He has been a corner. We’ve played him a little bit at nickel. He’s got some ability to play safety.

You move him around too much and it’s hard for him to settle in and show us what he can really do.

