Wisconsin coach Greg Gard on Steven Crowl: 'We've got to get him playing to his potential.'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Anyone suggesting Steven Crowl was Wisconsin’s best all-around player through the Badgers’ first 20 games of the season likely wouldn’t have gotten much push-back.

Crowl was averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He had 51 assists and only 33 turnovers, was shooting 58.3% and generally was avoiding foul trouble at 2.2 fouls per game.

For several reasons, Crowl’s play in the last three games has fallen off considerably.

The 7-foot junior is averaging 4.0 points and 7.3 rebounds. He has hit just 4 of 12 shots and has just one assist and six turnovers. He is averaging four fouls.

The dip in Crowl’s play has contributed to UW losing its last three games – at Nebraska, at home against Purdue and at Michigan.

“We’ve got to get him going,” head coach Greg Gard said after UW’s 72-68 loss to Michigan, “because that has been a common denominator the last three games. We’ve got to get him playing to his potential.”

Nebraska attacked Crowl with hard double-teams and he missed the only two shots he attempted.

Purdue used a forward on Crowl and Zach Edey on Tyler Wahl. Edey sagged off Wahl and played a one-man zone in the lane because the Boilermakers were determined to keep Crowl from posting up near the basket.

Steven Crowl struggled early in the loss to Michigan and then got into foul trouble

Crowl struggled early against Michigan, got into foul trouble and played a total of 19 minutes, 10 below his season average.

UW went to Crowl on its second, fourth and fifth possessions of the game against the Wolverines. The results: turnover, turnover and blocked shot in a span of 72 seconds.

Gard pulled Crowl just 3:08 into the game and went with freshman Nolan Winter.

Winter, who has been struggling offensively, contributed one point, three rebounds and one assist in a season-high 17 minutes. He missed his only two field-goal attempts, both three-pointers, and made just 1 of 4 free throws.

“That puts more pressure on Nolan to come in and play more minutes than maybe what he is ready for,” Gard said of Crowl’s struggles.

Crowl picked up his third foul of the game just 2:14 into the second half, after an offensive rebound by Michigan. The Wolverines led by three points after the two free throws, but UW held a 48-46 lead when Crowl returned with 12:30 remaining.

He picked up his fourth foul, on a charge while trying to post up in the lane, just 54 seconds later, and went back to the bench.

“The fouls really got him out of rhythm,” Gard said. “I let him get his wind the first three, four minutes and then I thought he settled in a little better. But it’s hard to get into rhythm when you pick up the two fouls and have to sit that much in the first half.

“And you get your third and fourth and have to sit. And he hasn’t been in a rhythm the last two, three games. It’s hard for him to feel comfortable.”

Compounding the issue for UW is that Winter is also mired in a three-game slump. The freshman has missed his last 7 three-pointers and is 1 of 11 overall in the three-game losing streak.

“We need him to shoot it,” Gard said of Winter. “I want him to stay aggressive offensively.”

Next up for UW (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) is a road game Saturday against Rutgers. Crowl likely will go head-to-head against Clifford Omoruyi, a tenacious post player who is averaging 10.9 points and 8.9 rebounds.

What can Crowl do in an attempt to break out of his funk?

“I would say you’ve got to find some different things to give you confidence,” Wahl said. “From the defensive end…it could be anything that helps the team that you can see you’re doing something positive. That is something he’s got to work on if the ball isn’t falling.”

