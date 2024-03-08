Wisconsin’s class of 2025 rises in national ranking after latest addition

Wisconsin football received a commitment from class of 2025 defensive lineman Torin Pettaway Thursday afternoon.

The commitment is the program’s ninth in the class of 2025, a strong start to a cycle that is critical to the continued success of the Luke Fickell era.

The addition of Pettaway brings Wisconsin’s 2025 group up to No. 8 nationally on 247Sports, but still No. 3 in the new Big Ten. The Badgers are ranked behind only Notre Dame, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Auburn.

It’s early in the process, and Wisconsin is currently without a blue-chip recruit in the class. But the foundation is being built early for a group that Badgers fans hope will best the program’s No. 25-ranked class of 2024.

