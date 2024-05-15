Wisconsin class of 2025 RB target commits to Michigan State

Wisconsin class of 2025 running back target Jace Clarizio committed to Michigan State on Tuesday.

The Badgers hosted the three-star recruit on an unofficial visit last month and have an official visit scheduled for the weekend of May 31. They were considered one of the favorites to land the running back, along with the Spartans and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Clarizio is 247Sports’ No. 1,085 player in the class of 2025, No. 79 running back and No. 22 player from his home state of Michigan. He is scheduled to visit the Spartans on June 14, that after visits to Wisconsin on May 31 and Minnesota on June 7.

The East Lansing, Michigan native commits to a Michigan State program that is in a rebuild under new head coach Jonathan Smith. Smith took the job after six years at Oregon State and an 18-7 record in 2022 and 2023. He takes over a Spartan program that slid toward the bottom of the Big Ten at the end of the Mel Tucker era, with only nine wins in the last two years combined.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025, meanwhile, currently ranks No. 20 in the nation with 10 players committed. The group does not have a running back committed, but the program did finish the 2024 cycle with three at the position.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire