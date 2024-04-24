Wisconsin class of 2025 OT target announces commitment date

Wisconsin top class of 2025 offensive line target Avery Gach will announce his college commitment at 2:15 p.m. central, 3:15 p.m. eastern on Friday, May 3.

Wisconsin is one of Gach’s final four schools, along with Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. Other notable programs to have offered the top lineman include Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Texas A&M.

247Sports ranks the 6-foot-5 lineman as a four-star recruit and as the No. 196 player in the class of 2025, No. 13 at his position and No. 2 recruit from the state of Michigan. He took unofficial visits to Wisconsin in March and November of 2023, according to Rivals.

247Sports’ Allen Trieu projects the lineman as a Power-4 starter and compares him to Baltimore Ravens’ guard Ben Bredeson.

The versatile lineman would be a huge victory for Luke Fickell and Phil Longo’s offensive unit. Wisconsin is certainly an attractive landing spot for Gach with Wisconsin’s recent success in developing offensive lineman. The program’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 21 in the nation with eight total commitments. Gach would immediately be the highest-rated player in the class.

The Michigan native does eight crystal ball predictions to choose the Wolverines, including from Wisconsin insider Nick Osen and Michigan insider Sam Webb.

