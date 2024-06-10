Wisconsin class of 2025 OT target Darrin Strey commits to Kentucky

Wisconsin football class of 2025 offensive tackle target Darrin Strey committed to Kentucky on Sunday.

The three-star tackle chose the Wildcats over a laundry list of top contenders including the Stanford, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Rutgers, Oregon, Pittsburgh and Nebraska. His commitment comes on the heels of his official visit with the Wildcats.

Strey is 247Sports’ No. 504 player in the class of 2025, No. 41 offensive tackle and No. 8 recruit from his home state of Michigan.

Outside the gridiron, 6-foot-7, 300-pounder is a talented multi-sport athlete in both basketball and track team and is a power-lifter. Stray has been a member of Paw Paw High School’s varsity football team since his freshman year.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 13 in the nation. Despite Strey’s decision, the group has four offensive tackles committed: three-star Cam Clark, three-star Michael Roeske, three-star Nolan Davenport, and four-star Logan Powell.

The Badgers’ class grew to 15 total commitments with yesterday’s addition of Jahmare Washington. It is sure to continue to grow as official visit season continues.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire