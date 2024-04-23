Wisconsin class of 2025 OL target to announce commitment Wednesday

Three-star class of 2025 offensive lineman Jack Shaffer will announce his collegiate commitment at 2:30 p.m. central, 3:30 p.m. eastern on Wednesday, April 24.

The Bismarck, North Dakota native is down to five schools after receiving offers from six programs. Wisconsin, which extended an offer to Shaffer on April 12, is a finalist alongside Iowa State, North Dakota State, Duke and Kansas State.

247Sports ranks the three-star as the No. 64 offensive tackle in the class of 2025 and No. 2 overall recruit from North Dakota. At 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Shaffer was an All-State selection following his junior campaign at Bismarck High School.

The talented offensive lineman is a multi-sport athlete as well. He is an accomplished track and field athlete and also posted multiple double-doubles throughout his junior season on the basketball court.

His offers first arrived in August of 2023, before his recruitment cooled off until January 2024 when North Dakota, Duke, Kansas State, Iowa State and Wisconsin all officially reached out towards the beginning of the calendar year.

Shaffer unofficially visited UW on April 12 and received an offer thereafter. 247Sports does have a crystal ball for the offensive lineman to choose Iowa State.

Announcing my commitment tomorrow at 2:30 at Bismarck High school (in the foyer by the auditorium). Thank you to all the coaches and schools who have taken the time to recruit and believe in me, invite me to camps, coach me and show me there college! It’s been a great experience! pic.twitter.com/YLfdpBc9qv — Jack Shaffer (@jjshaffer0) April 23, 2024

With versatility in multiple sports, Shaffer would be a solid fit for a program with a history of developing its lineman into NFL staples. Swift footwork and agility in basketball certainly translates to the line, and Shaffer possesses it.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire