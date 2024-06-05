Wisconsin class of 2025 official visits for weekend of June 7

Four-star RB Byron Louis (No. 211 player in class of 2025, No. 15 RB, No. 29 recruit from Florida)

Four-star iOL Hardy Watts (No. 227 player in class of 2025, No. 12 iOL, No. 1 recruit from Massachusetts)

Four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (No. 358 player in class of 2025, No. 57 wide receiver, No. 7 recruit from Indiana)

Three-star DL Wilnerson Telemaque (No. 689 player in class of 2025, No. 71 DL, No. 93 recruit from Florida)

Three-star S Grant Dean (No. 730 player in class of 2025, No. 51 Athlete, No. 6 recruit from Wisconsin) — COMMITTED

Three-star TE Jayden Savoury (No. 824 player in class of 2025, No. 40 TE, No. 16 recruit from Michigan)

Three-star Edge Nicolas Clayton (No. 897 player in class of 2025, No. 66 Edge, No. 119 recruit from Florida)

Three-star WR Vernon Allen (No. 923 player in class of 2025, No. 146 WR, No. 23 recruit from Maryland) — committed to Rutgers

Three-star RB Javin Gordon (No. 90 RB, No. 107 recruit from Georgia) — committed to Duke

Three-star CB Jojo Scott (No. 120 CB, No. 184 recruit from Florida)

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Wisconsin football enters the second weekend of June with fantastic momentum on the class of 2025 recruiting trail.

The program landed commitments from four-star OT Logan Powell and three-star CB Rukeem Stroud on the heels of the first official visit weekend. It appears to not be finished adding, as the Badgers were also predicted to land top LB Mason Posa and WR Muizz Tounkara.

Related: Big Ten football class of 2025 recruiting rankings entering June

The program’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 15 in the nation with 13 commitments. It is early in the cycle, but Luke Fickell and his staff are off to a promising start. More work is left, however, until the group matches the Badgers’ 2024 class that saw a top-25 finish and a blue-chip ratio of 50%.

That work will continue during the upcoming official visit weekends. As June continues, here are Wisconsin’s scheduled visits for the weekend of June 7 (per 247Sports):

Four-star RB Byron Louis (No. 211 player in class of 2025, No. 15 RB, No. 29 recruit from Florida)

Four-star iOL Hardy Watts (No. 227 player in class of 2025, No. 12 iOL, No. 1 recruit from Massachusetts)

Four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (No. 358 player in class of 2025, No. 57 wide receiver, No. 7 recruit from Indiana)

Three-star DL Wilnerson Telemaque (No. 689 player in class of 2025, No. 71 DL, No. 93 recruit from Florida)

Three-star S Grant Dean (No. 730 player in class of 2025, No. 51 Athlete, No. 6 recruit from Wisconsin) — COMMITTED

Three-star TE Jayden Savoury (No. 824 player in class of 2025, No. 40 TE, No. 16 recruit from Michigan)

Three-star Edge Nicolas Clayton (No. 897 player in class of 2025, No. 66 Edge, No. 119 recruit from Florida)

Three-star WR Vernon Allen (No. 923 player in class of 2025, No. 146 WR, No. 23 recruit from Maryland) — committed to Rutgers

Three-star RB Javin Gordon (No. 90 RB, No. 107 recruit from Georgia) — committed to Duke

Three-star CB Jojo Scott (No. 120 CB, No. 184 recruit from Florida)

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire