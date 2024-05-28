Wisconsin class of 2025 official visits for weekend of May 31

Three-star TE Nizyi Davis (No. 755 player in class of 2025, No. 36 TE, No. 11 recruit from Indiana)

Wisconsin football is set for the busiest month on the recruiting calendar.

The program will welcome most of its top targets in the class of 2025 onto campus over the next four weeks. The weekends of May 31, June 7, June 14 and June 21 are the biggest official visit dates of the year — both for Wisconsin and other programs across the sport.

The Badgers’ class of 2025 currently ranks No. 19 in the nation with 11 players committed. Luke Fickell and his staff are working to replicate the program’s 2024 cycle which saw a top-25 finish and a blue-chip ratio of 50%.

Wisconsin is scheduled to have many of its top targets in the class on campus the weekend of May 31. The first visit date is a tone-setter for the month, and gives Wisconsin the first shot at landing a commitment.

Here are Wisconsin’s scheduled official visits for that first weekend:

Four-star Edge Jayden Woods (No. 167 player in class of 2025, No. 18 Edge, No. 5 recruit from Kansas)

Four-star LB Mason Posa (No. 154 player in class of 2025, No. 18 LB, No. 1 recruit from New Mexico)

Four-star CB Mason Alexander (No. 296 player in class of 2025, No. 29 CB, No. 5 recruit from Indiana)

Four-star CB Jaimier Scott (No. 336 player in class of 2025, No. 16 athlete, No. 12 recruit from Ohio) — COMMITTED

Three-star OT Michael Roeske (No. 422 player in class of 2025, No. 36 OT, No. 3 recruit from Wisconsin) — COMMITTED

Three-star WR Cameron Miller (No. 422 player in class of 2025, No. 68 WR, No. 13 recruit from New Jersey) — COMMITTED

Three-star CB Rukeem Stroud (No. 430 player in class of 2025, No. 35 CB, No. 57 recruit from Florida)

Three-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (No. 449 player in class of 2025, No. 72 WR, No. 7 recruit from Indiana)

Three-star CB Zay Gentry (No. 513 player in class of 2025, No. 45 CB, No. 88 recruit from Texas) — committed to SMU

Four-star OT Logan Powell (No. 232 player in class of 2025, No. 25 OT, No. 2 recruit from Arizona)

Four-star Edge Jayden Loftin (No. 583 player in class of 2025, No. 23 Edge, No. 9 recruit from New Jersey)

Three-star WR Muizz Tounkara (No. 631 player in class of 2025, No. 102 WR, No. 111 recruit from Texas)

Three-star LB Samuel Lateju (No. 705 player in class of 2025, No. 54 Edge, No. 23 recruit from New Jersey) — COMMITTED

Three-star LB Cooper Catalano (No. 745 player in class of 2025, No. 76 LB, No. 7 recruit from Wisconsin) — COMMITTED

