Wisconsin class of 2025 official visits for weekend of June 14

Wisconsin enters the June 14 official visit weekend with terrific momentum on the class of 2025 recruiting trail.

The program has landed five players since the first visit date at the start of June: four-star OT Logan Powell, three-star CB Rukeem Stroud, three-star OT Nolan Davenport, three-star CB Jahmare Washington and three-star TE Nizyi Davis. It also recently flipped Minnesota DL commit Torin Pettaway.

Related: Ranking the highest rated recruits in the history of Wisconsin football

Those additions have brought Wisconsin’s class up to 17 total commitments. That class currently sits firmly within the nation’s top 15 at this stage in the cycle.

Luke Fickell and his staff are set for another critical weekend of official visits as their class of 2025 continues to grow. Here is that scheduled group for the weekend of June 14:

Four-star CB Mason Alexander (No. 298 player in the class of 2025, No. 73 cornerback, No. 5 recruit from state of Indiana)

Four-star WR Kamren Flowers (No. 380 player in the class of 2025, No. 60 wide receiver, No. 3 recruit from state of Michigan)

Three-star RB John Forster (No. 421 player in the class of 2025, No. 31 running back, No. 13 recruit from state of New Jersey)

Three-star ATH Corey Costner (No. 495 player in the class of 2025, No. 29 athlete, No. 13 recruit from state of Maryland)

Three-star ATH Luke Emmerich (No. 847 player in the class of 2025, No. 64 athlete, No. 5 recruit from state of Minnesota) — COMMITTED

Three-star CB Jayden Shipps ( No. 87 cornerback in class of 2025, No. 29 recruit from state of Maryland)

Three-star DL Drayden Pavey (No. 99 defensive lineman in class of 2024, No. 42 recruit from state of Ohio)

Three-star CB Charles Bell (No. 87 cornerback in class of 2025, No. 12 recruit from state of Connecticut)

Three-star DL Kyler Garcia (No. 118 defensive lineman in class of 2025, No. 26 recruit from state of Tennessee)

Walk-on kicker Erik Schmidt

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire