Wisconsin’s class of 2025 enters the nation’s top 10 after its latest commitment

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 is off to a hot start. Yes, it’s early in the 2024 calendar year with the early signing period still 11 months away. But the Badgers already have seven commitments in the class and the No. 10-ranked group in the nation.

The class is currently made up of three-star linebacker Cooper Catalano, three-star athlete Cody Haddad, three-star offensive tackle Michael Roeske, three-star safety Remington Moss, three-star quarterback Landyn Locke, three-star cornerback Jai’mier Scott and three-star linebacker Brenden Anes.

Right now it ranks behind just Notre Dame, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee — which would make it the No. 3 class in the Big Ten.

It must be reiterated that things are very early, and the class is currently without a blue-chip prospect. The program finished the 2024 cycle with eight such players, leading to the nation’s No. 24-ranked class. So four-star and five-star recruits must follow for Wisconsin to maintain its position within the top 10.

Luke Fickell and his staff, along with the rest of the country, have a ton of work to do before the 2025 classes get finalized at the end of the year.

