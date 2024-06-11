Wisconsin class of 2025 DL target cancels official visit to ACC school

Wisconsin class of 2025 defensive line target Drayden Pavey canceled his official visit to NC State on Monday.

On May 3, the three-star included Wisconsin, Purdue and Indiana in his top three schools. Pavey officially visited the Boilermakers this past weekend and will venture to Madison the weekend of June 14.

The Cincinnati, Ohio product is 247Sports’ No. 1,049 recruit in the nation, No. 100 defensive lineman and No. 43 recruit from his home state of Ohio in the class of 2025.

Wisconsin extended an offer to the three-star recruit on April 21. In total, the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder has received 22 offers. The most notable include from Pittsburgh, Louisville, Cincinnati, Purdue, Indiana and Wisconsin.

I will no longer be taking my OV to NC state. — Drayden “Big Pav” Pavey (@dpavey_) June 10, 2024

Wisconsin’s current class of 2025 is ranked No. 13 in the nation with 16 commits. Five of them have committed during UW’s official visit cycle.

With experience on both the offensive and defensive line at Robert A. Taft Information Technology High School, Pavey could become the first defensive lineman to commit to Luke Fickell’s program from the class of 2025.

Even though Pavey elected to not include NC State in his final batch of schools, the cancelation indicates his resolve surrounding his choice. UW has a real chance to land another defensive weapon.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire