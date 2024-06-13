Wisconsin class of 2025 commit Zach Kinziger cracks Rivals top-150 ranking

Wisconsin basketball class of 2025 shooting guard commit Zach Kinziger moved up to No. 146 in Rivals’ updated national rankings on Wednesday.

247Sports, meanwhile, has the De Pere, Wisconsin native as the No. 126 player in the class of 2025, No. 20 shooting guard and No. 3 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

Despite receiving offers from both California Polytechnic State University, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Toledo and Illinois State, Kinziger committed to the Badgers on August 4, 2023.

Greg Gard is off to a hot start for his class of 2025 cycle. UW is one of only a few programs with more than one commitment thus far, trailing Providence, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Iowa State in 2025 rankings.

Wisconsin is at No. 5 with two three-star players committed. The Badgers also landed three-star center Will Garlock on June 8.

The class of 2025 will not join the program until the 2025-26 basketball season. The Badgers just welcomed their class of 2024 onto campus, a group led by top point guard Daniel Freitag.

